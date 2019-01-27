Tinashe Slays With Sexy Performance Of ‘Out Tonight’ & More During ‘RENT: Live’

Tinashe is the perfect Mimi Marquez! The singer/actress wowed during ‘RENT: Live,’ especially with her solo song. Her ‘Out Tonight’ performance and more was absolutely amazing!

Tinashe totally wowed everyone with her performances during RENT: Live. The singer played Mimi Marquez, and she was sensational. Tinashe’s voice sounded incredible, and her solo performance of “Out Tonight” was truly amazing. She totally stole the show and had the audience captivated. To top it all off, she was dancing, too! The girl has some serious stamina!

At the end of the solo, she walked right up to Brennin Hunt, who plays Mimi’s love interest, Roger, and kissed him. Their chemistry was red-hot and spot on for Mimi and Roger. The solo segued into her and Brennin’s performance of “Another Day.” Tinashe had a number of duets with Brennin throughout the show, including “Light My Candle.” Due to a last-minute injury, the show is actually the previous night’s dress rehearsal.

HollywoodLife spoke with Tinashe ahead of RENT: Live’s debut about getting the role of Mimi, which was played by Daphne Rubin-Vega in the original Broadway production. “I worked really hard to get into the audition process. I really respect the role and everything that has been done before me, so I really want to bring that essence to what I’m doing, and I also want to make it my own,” she told HollywoodLife. “I have experience also performing on my own, so bringing that to the table as well is going to be just fun to play with, but I’m definitely aware that it’s a lot of people’s literal dream role, so there’s a lot of pressure.”

Well, Tinashe totally killed it! She’s no stranger to performing live, so this role was right up her alley. Cast Tinashe in all the live musicals, please!