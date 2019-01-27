Exclusive
Teresa Giudice Still Having A ‘Hard Time Dealing With’ Husband Joe’s Potential Deportation

Teresa Giudice is struggling with the prospect of Joe Giudice’s possible deportation! A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY that it’s been a difficult time!

Teresa Giudice may be reportedly ready to split with her husband Joe Giudice if he’s deported after his jail sentence, but that doesn’t mean she’s not struggling with the possibility of him being forced to leave the country. A source close to Teresa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his potential deportation has still weighed heavily upon her. “Teresa has had a really hard time dealing with the fact that Joe is going to be deported after he serves his time,” our source said. “Teresa initially dealt with the news by focusing all of her attention and time on her kids, and on her fitness and health.”

While she was recently seen wedding ring-less at Andy Cohen‘s epic baby shower, where she told HollywoodLife that she was “good”, Teresa was not initially spending a lot of time with her friends after news dropped of Joe’s potential deportation. “She stopped spending as much time with friends and going out like she used to, unless she was filming the show,” our source went on to say. “Teresa loves Joe and how supportive he is, and he even encourages her to understand how important her friendships are especially when times can get tough.”

However, since then, Teresa has come out of her shell a bit. “Teresa has been enjoying girls nights out with her friends a bit more often lately and she feels comforted from the support she’s getting from her family and from her friends,” our source went on to say. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Joe’s prospective deportation. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Teresa and her family in our gallery above.