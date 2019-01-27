‘SNL’ Hilariously Parodies ‘The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood In Sketch ‘Virgin Hunk’

‘SNL’ shaded Colton Underwood’s virginity with their hilarious parody of ‘The Bachelor’ called ‘Virgin Hunk’! Watch it here!

SNL did not hold back in lampooning Colton Underwood‘s played up virginity on The Bachelor! James McAvoy was perfect in the sketch playing “Dolton” from “Terd River, Colorodo.” In the sketch, the ladies of SNL take turns “stealing” Dolton “for a sec” for brief replays of their dates. Hilarious moments include: Cecily Strong describing herself as “31 but I’m almost dead”, James describing his date with Kate McKinnon (“sky diving with Post Malone”), Kate saying she can’t wait to introduce James to her “busted brothers” who “have a crush on me,” and Aidy Bryant, who dry-humped Dolton at Medieval Times, describing herself as “content creator and the content is porn” and returning to admit that her saddest moment of her life was “awkward phase or when my mom combusted in front of me.” Ego Nwodim stole the show with her exit line: “I’m black and I have short hair so goodbye.”

Previously, on the Dec. 15 episode, Kanye West (portrayed by Chris Redd) was somewhat skewered on SNL, after the variety show released the audition tapes for the Oscars host replacement. In the sketch, Kanye ranted, “Controversy, bro. You know what I’m saying? Like I’m trying to stay way out of it. Best actor? Mmm, mmm. What about best human bro? My Twitter’s never been problem. Scroll it.”

And who could forget when Jason Momoa brought back Khal Drogo for a epic Game of Thrones parody. Appearing as the host of the talk show Ghost Dojo, Drogo brought on Westeros favorites like Hodor, the High Sparrow, and Brienne of Tarth. And the whole thing ended with a cat fight between Lady Olenna and Joffrey.

