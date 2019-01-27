Sammi Giancola’s Family ‘Elated’ She’s Found BF Christian: She’s ‘The Happiest She’s Ever Been’

Sammi Giancola’s family is a big fan of her boyfriend Christian Biscardi! Read EXCLUSIVE details inside!

Former Jersey Shore reality television star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 31, has found love with boyfriend Christian Biscardi, who she’s been dating for around a year-and-a-half! The star used to date her co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, but they proved time and time again with their on-again, off-again relationship that they were not meant for each other. Sammi has found happiness with her current partner Christian and a source close to Sammi EXCLUSIVELY revealed how her family feels about him!

“Sammi’s family is so elated to see how happy she is with Christian,” our source divulged. “Her family worried for awhile when she was with Ronnie and they’re so happy Sammi left her Jersey Shore days behind her to date a normal guy. They’re so elated she’s found the one in Christian and they all know an engagement is right around the corner.”

“It hurt Sammi’s family to see her so sad and emotionally hurt when she was with Ronnie,” our source continued. “Sammi’s family felt that the Ronnie relationship left Sammi in emotional shambles and knew it would be hard for her to date again. Christian has made Sammi so happy and that’s made Sammi the happiest she’s ever been which has brought them all closer together again.” It must be a huge relief to Sammi’s family to see her so happy!

We’re sure it’s much easier now to be in a relationship without cameras following her every move with her boyfriend! Removing herself from the Jersey Shore franchise may not have been what everyone would have done in that situation – surely, she’s losing out on money – but if having a relationship thrive was the reward, it’s understandable why Sammi would choose what she did!

Sammi and Christian have moved in together, and are headed toward an engagement, according to another source. “She’s really excited to begin the next chapter of her life with Christian,” the source said about the two living together! We’re over the moon for Sammi to be in a seemingly happy, healthy, and stable relationship.