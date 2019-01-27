SAG Awards 2019: See Kate Nash & More Of The Wackiest Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

There were a few interesting looks at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. See some of the weirdest and wackiest outfits worn on the red carpet!

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are about to begin, and the red carpet is packed with stars. While we’ve seen plenty of gorgeous gowns and tailored suits, but some celebrities got a bit more creative with their ensembles.

Kate Nash made a major statement on the red carpet in a bubble gum pink gown. The high-neck dress featured a heart chain design up the front along with randomly placed stripes of colors like purple and champagne. It was also long sleeved, and the sleeves were puffed up at the top. There was clearly a lot going on with this look, but Kate wasn’t done yet. She also carried a crystal ball-esque purse by a gold chain.

But it wasn’t just the ladies who showed up in interesting ensembles. Anthony Ramos opted for a dark grey suit covered in a lime green polka dot pattern. He finished off his outfit with a green velvet bowtie and brown shoes. While we can appreciate a dude rocking a patterned suit – hi, Harry Styles! – this one unfortunately missed the mark for us. Maybe we’d feel differently if his shoes matched or it was a different color palette, but props to Ramos for trying something different!

Head up to the gallery above to see more of the wackiest dressed stars on the red carpet! The 2019 SAG Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on both TBS and TNT on Sunday, Jan. 27.