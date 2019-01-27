SAG Award Winners 2019: Full List – Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ & More
In the run-up to the Oscars there’s no better predictor of who will scoop up an Academy Award than the SAGs. Here’s a list of everyone who won big on Jan. 27.
Did A Star Is Born walk away with a bunch of awards? Or was Bohemian Rhapsody the queen of the night at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27? Who cleaned up at the Screen Actors Guild’s biggest event? That’s what fans and industry insiders alike want to know. Thankfully HollywoodLife has got the full list of winners right here as Tinsel Town celebrates a movie year full of critical and box office hits deserving of recognition.
Just weeks before the Oscars (which are on Feb. 24) all the major players have been vying to be crowned Best Actor, Actress or Director – from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the smash hit A Star Is Born to John David Washington for Spike Lee’s biopic BlacKkKlansman. This is who ended the night with a smile on their face and who had to pretend that they weren’t disappointed when their name was not called out from the stage:
FILM:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlackKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
TELEVISION:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac