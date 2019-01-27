In the run-up to the Oscars there’s no better predictor of who will scoop up an Academy Award than the SAGs. Here’s a list of everyone who won big on Jan. 27.

Did A Star Is Born walk away with a bunch of awards? Or was Bohemian Rhapsody the queen of the night at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27? Who cleaned up at the Screen Actors Guild’s biggest event? That’s what fans and industry insiders alike want to know. Thankfully HollywoodLife has got the full list of winners right here as Tinsel Town celebrates a movie year full of critical and box office hits deserving of recognition.

Just weeks before the Oscars (which are on Feb. 24) all the major players have been vying to be crowned Best Actor, Actress or Director – from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the smash hit A Star Is Born to John David Washington for Spike Lee’s biopic BlacKkKlansman. This is who ended the night with a smile on their face and who had to pretend that they weren’t disappointed when their name was not called out from the stage:

FILM:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlackKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

TELEVISION:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac