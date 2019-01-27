SAG Awards Red Carpet 2019: See Lady Gaga, Emma Stone & More Of The Stunning Celeb Arrivals

The red carpet has been rolled out and celebs have started arriving for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards! See all the glamorous stars who showed up for the big night!

It’s nearly time for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards! But before the awards show can start, all of the incredible guests need to arrive and walk the red carpet! There’s bound to be some amazing looks tonight as plenty of trendy stars like Lady Gaga and Emma Stone are expected to show up.

We’re also really excited about what the show’s host Megan Mullally will wear on the red carpet! The Will & Grace star – and four-time SAG winner herself! – takes over the role from Kristen Bell, who was the show’s first-ever host last year. “As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I’m over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary,” Mullally, 60, said in a statement.

Seeing what the host wears on the red carpet is always a treat, because it’s usually the first of many ensembles that they wear throughout the night. Mullally also feels pretty confident that she’ll be able to attract a younger audience to watch this year’s show.

“I may be the oldest woman to ever host an awards show. Whoopi Goldberg and a bunch of women have hosted, but they were younger. So that is not a great selling point,” she told The Hollywood Reporter with a laugh. “But I think because I am married to Nick [Offerman] and my Instagram account, I have a little bit younger audience than some other 60-year-old actresses might. But maybe that’s wrong.” We’re excited to see what she has in store! In the meantime, see pics of all the red carpet arrivals in the gallery above!

The 2019 SAG Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on both TBS and TNT on Sunday, Jan. 27.