Lady Gaga & More Risk Wardrobe Malfunctions In Plunging Gowns At SAG Awards

Lady Gaga and Robin Wright took major fashion risks at the SAG Awards in LA on Jan. 27! From plunging necklines, to daring thigh-high slits, see these stars and more who flirted with risky wardrobe malfunctions on the red carpet!

Close call! — The stars were out and taking major fashion risks at the 25th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in LA on January 27! While many stars, including Jane Fonda, covered up on the red carpet with long sleeves and high necklines, there were a few celebrities who took the plunge in revealing dresses. See Lady Gaga‘s cleavage-baring white gown, Robin Wright‘s risky thigh-high slit in Oscar de la Renta and more stars who neared wardrobe malfunctions on the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards!

Risky or not, all of the stars were dressed to the nines at the SAG Awards — live from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA. As for who’s hosting? Will & Grace star Megan Mullally will tackle this year’s hosting gig. And, Mullally is quite familiar with the SAG’s. She has four awards of her own, and is following in the hosting footsteps of Kristen Bell, who hosted the show in 2018.

A Star Is Born leads the SAG Awards film nominations with a total of four, including a nod in the best ensemble category. Bradley Cooper, who also directed the drama, is up for best actor, despite being snubbed in the best director category. Meanwhile, his co-star, Lady Gaga is nominated for best actress. Sam Elliott is also up for best supporting actor. Other films nominated include BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite, both of which follow with three noms each. BlacKkKlansman has major competition in the running for best ensemble, going up against A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians.

Lady Gaga in a white, plunging dress at the 25th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Sunday, January 27, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Switching gears to television — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark lead the nominations with four each. Barry, GLOW, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Kominsky Method all follow with three nods each.

A ton of stars who are nominated will take the stage as presenters. Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Adam Driver, Alec Baldwin, Ben Hardy, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pine, Chadwick Boseman, Constance Wu, Gwilym Lee, Henry Golding, John David Washington, Joe Mazzello, Ken Jeong, Keri Russell, Laverne Cox, Lady Gaga, Matt Bomer, Michelle Yeoh, Richard Madden, Rami Malek, Ricky Martin, Sam Elliott, and Tracy Morgan are all among the presenters. If you’re just tuning in, the show is broadcast live on both TBS and TNT.