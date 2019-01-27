SAG Awards In-Memoriam 2019: Burt Reynolds, Penny Marshall & More Honored In Touching Tribute

The SAG Awards took time out from handing out trophies to honor stars we’ve lost in 2018, and fans are calling it the ‘best’ In Memoriam segment they’ve ever seen.

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards did its usual In Memoriam segment to honor stars that we lost in 2018. The beloved faces of “The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, Smokey and The Bandit’s Burt Reynolds, Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall, real life Superwoman Margot Kidder, Frasier star John Mahoney and many more were all featured on the big screen, and fans raved over the tribute. One fan tweeted that the award show had its “best, most tasteful In Memoriam segment,” and another viewer bounced off that thought, tweeting, “That was probably one of the best In Memoriam’s ever 😢 #SAGAwards.”

Making the montage even more heartbreaking was its choice of background music, “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman! The song about rising from nothing to reach your dreams touched viewers’ hearts, as one fan tweeted, “Ok the fact that they’re using an instrumental of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman during this in memoriam is honestly iconic.” Another teary fan wrote, “They really think they are going to play “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman during the memoriam and not completely emotionally destroy me? K.”

The Screen Actors Guild did its best to round up as many fallen stars as they could but time constraints proved not everyone could make the list. Some fans were upset that Marvel Comics’ leader Stan Lee was left out of the montage (the MCU movie Black Panther won the arguably most coveted award at this year’s SAGs, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture). “No in memoriam for the master of the cameo Stan Lee at the #SAGAwards @SAGawards come on,” one disappointed viewer tweeted. Another MCU fan added, “So no Stan Lee in the in memoriam? Uh oh.”

Gone but never forgotten. Thank you for bringing such joy into all of our lives. ❤️ #sagawards pic.twitter.com/aWcuweOi5d — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019

They really think they are going to play “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman during the memoriam and not completely emotionally destroy me? K. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/3slrudHKpt — Allison Poehling 🍀 (@allie_poehling) January 28, 2019

The SAG Awards honors both TV and film stars so unlike the Emmys and Oscars, the show has a lot more names to get to than telecasts devoted to just one medium. So if someone didn’t make the cut for the SAGs’ In Memoriam, it wasn’t a diss but more of a reflection that they didn’t have a tie to the SAG or any past nomination. You can relive even more SAG Awards show moments in our roundup above, and check out our gallery for the red carpet arrivals!