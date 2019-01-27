SAG Awards’ Best Moments Of 2019: Emily Blunt’s Speech, ‘Black Panther’s Win & More

The stars were out in full force at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27! From Megan Mullally’s opening monologue to all the acceptance speeches, see all the pics here.

We knew this was going to be one of the best Screen Actors Guild Awards ever as soon as host Megan Mullally roasted celebrities like Emma Stone, Emily Blunt and more! She and Alec Baldwin also joked about having a secret affair together, which was pretty funny. Anyway, the SAGs are the place where your favorite actors are celebrated, so lets take a look at some of the night’s biggest highlights!

1. At the beginning of the night, Tracy Morgan presented an award to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel after talking about how it feels to be a survivor of a terrible car accident. “As a former winner, if you win this award tonight, and get hit by a Walmart truck, and survive with all your arms and legs, you gonna be set for life,” he joked. Yes, he really went there.

2. Later, when Emily Blunt won an award for her acting role in A Quiet Place, she thanked her husband, John Krasinski, and said, “You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky” to have you in my life. He shed some tears and so did we!

3. Patricia Arquette also won an award for the night, and when she got up on stage, she thanked Robert Mueller for making sure we still have “sovereignty” in America. She stood up for people working on set that aren’t getting paid for overtime or lunches, and we couldn’t have been prouder of her for doing so.

4. Sandra Oh later won the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work in Killing Eve, and once up on stage, she thanked Alfre Woodard and Jamie Foxx for praising her over the years and encouraging her to keep fighting against racial limitations in the industry. “We fight the same fight,” they told her.

5. Finally, our hearts warmed when Black Panther won the top award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture!

To see more of our favorite moments, click through the photo gallery above!