SAG Awards’ Best Dressed: Emily Blunt, Mandy Moore & More

Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie, and Mandy Moore, oh my! See all of the best dressed stars at the 2019 SAG Awards right here!

The 25th Annual SAG Awards were held live on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles, Calif and so many stars were dressed to the nines at the third major awards show of the year. After the Golden Globes and The Critics’ Choice, it was interesting to see the choices made for the SAGs red carpet!

Emily Blunt, Melissa McCarthy, Mandy Moore and Elisabeth Moss all wore Forevermark Diamonds. But more than their jewelry, they all stood out in amazing designer dresses. Lady Gaga, after being the best dressed in a periwinkle Valentino ball gown at the Golden Globes, stunned again. It was not surprising that she looked so amazing! Rachel Weisz, 48, looked half her age in a gorgeous red carpet look. Amy Adams, a double nominee tonight, was absolutely amazing. She wore a strapless black gown with a peplum skirt and thigh-high slit. GLOW‘s Britt Baron wore a stunning pink ball gown with black belt.

Emily Osment wore a gorgeous red dress that was cinched in at her waist. Rachel Bloom looked like a Grecian goddess in a beige one-shoulder gown. Renee Bargh wore a blue sequin dress that made her look super tall. Sharon Lawrence also opted for sequins — a short merlot dress that hit just above her knees. Fiona Xie wore a colorful strapless dress with a rainbow tulle skirt. Wow! The show’s host Megan Mullally hit the carpet wearing a black gown with gold detailing. We can only assume she will be changing throughout the night!

Constance Wu, Gemma Chan and Julia Garner wore Harry Winston Diamonds. GLOW actress Brittany Young looked stunning in a custom Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit. See more stars like Alison Brie, Rachel Brosnahan, Jane Fonda and more rocking the red carpet at the SAG Awards in the gallery attached above!