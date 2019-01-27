Rumer Willis Admits She’d Love To Star In The Next Live TV Musical: It’s My ‘Absolute Dream’

Musicals are experiencing a renaissance on television, and ‘Chicago’ star Rumer Willis wants to be a part of it — HL caught up with the Broadway beauty at the 2019 SAG Awards for an EXCLUSIVE chat!

Rumer Willis, 30, let us know that she’s ready to make the transition from Broadway to the small screen at the 2019 SAG Awards! The highly anticipated Rent: Live airs on the same night of the award show, Jan. 27, so we asked the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore if she’s looking to join the cast of the next big television musical. “Oh that would be my absolute dream,” Rumer EXCLUSIVELY admitted to HollywoodLife, reiterating, “It would be my absolute dream.” Rumer made her Broadway debut in 2015 as the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago, and earned extra performer cred for winning Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars.

We learned why exactly Rumer has her sights set on TV musicals now! “I think to be able to make something or do some sort of singing with acting would be the perfect role,” she explained to HL. “So anything I could find like that in the future… If I got a part like that in the future I would just grab at the chance to do it.” Not only is Rumer trained for live audiences, but she has starred on Empire, which hails from the same network (Fox) that aired the hottest musicals of this decade: Grease: Live, Hairspray Live! and The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.

We also had to admire Rumer’s dress for the SAGs, as she wore a gorgeous satin gown by Ong-Oaj Paira that was a brilliant shade of red. While on the red carpet, Rumer gave one other insight into her professional career: she’s not the lion on The Masked Singer! “All of a sudden when it started airing, I started getting all of these things in my Twitter feed and I said, ‘Oh, okay. Well, maybe I have to watch this and see what’s happening,’ ” Rumer explained to People. “It’s pretty cool.”

With another SAG Awards come and gone, relive the show with our recap of SAGs’ best moments. And if you haven’t already, make sure to check out our gallery of all the red carpet arrivals!