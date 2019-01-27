‘RENT: Live’ Cast Unites With Original Broadway Cast For Epic ‘Seasons Of Love’ Performance

What a truly wonderful moment. The ‘RENT: Live’ cast and the original Broadway cast came together to sing the classic ‘Seasons of Love’ at the end of the show. Is anyone else crying all the tears?

RENT: Live was an amazing musical experience, and the final number was simply unforgettable. The original Broadway cast — Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, and Fredi Walke — reunited and joined the RENT: Live cast during the broadcast to sing “Season of Love.” They all stood next to each other on stage in a moment that gave us all goosebumps. Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, Tinashe, Valentina, Mario, Jordan Fisher, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Brennin Hunt did an amazing job with the musical, and it was quite something to see the original cast side-by-side with the new generation.

Vanessa and Idina shared a sweet huge on stage. The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle was also showcased during “Seasons of Love.” The majority of the show was actually the previous night’s dress rehearsal performance. Brennin broke his ankle the day before RENT: Live was set to premiere, so FOX used footage from the day before. The “Seasons of Love” performance with the Broadway cast at the end of show was live, though.

During the performance, exes Idina and Taye were side-by-side singing. The actors met during the original Broadway production and were married from 2003 to 2014. They have one son together, Walker. Idina and Taye are still close as they co-parent their son, and it’s so great to see these two reuniting to honor RENT. Fans first got wind that the original Broadway cast would be appearing during the RENT: Live broadcast after Idina and Anthony posted photos from the FOX lot. Idina also shared an Instagram photo of the RENT: Live cast, crew, and the Broadway cast on the final day of rehearsals.