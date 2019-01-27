‘RENT: Live’s Brennin Hunt Injured During Rehearsal — Will He Still Perform?

Oh no! During last night rehearsal’s for ‘RENT: Live’ Brennin Hunt, who plays Roger, sustained an injury. Will the show go on tonight without him?

As the saying goes, the show must go on, but it will likely be a rough one for Brennin Hunt. The young star is set to perform as Roger Davis in FOX’s live version of RENT, but during the dress rehearsal on Sat. Jan 26, Brennin hurt himself enough that there were rumors he would not perform. However, we reached out to reps from FOX who assured us that the full current cast would be performing during the broadcast. “In the spirit of ‘RENT’, everyone – producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring that tonight’s broadcast must, and will, go on,” they said in a statement.

Ironically, the topic of someone being injured during the show was brought up during a press conference weeks before the dress rehearsal. Even then, director Alex Rudzinkski knew his cast would pull through. “We actually don’t have stand-ins,” he explained. “What we do have is a backup recording from the night … so the night before we do a full dress rehearsal on camera to tape, so should the metaphorical meteor hit the studio, we can switch to that back up recording, and it’s with an audience, and so there is a degree of back up there.” However, since the injury occurred during the recorded rehearsal, we’re not sure that this will be the case either. Time will tell when the show airs later tonight.

Following FOX’s announcement, producer and brother of RENT creator Jonathan Larson, released this statement: “The experience of putting together this beautiful new production of my brother’s work, while emotional, has been truly joyous for all of us,” said Julie Larson. “This new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need. RENT has always been about resilience and community. I speak from my heart when I say that we have a spectacular show for you tonight. We can’t wait for a new generation to experience Jonathan’s legacy.”

Here’s hoping Brennin feels better soon and does what he can to pull off an incredible show!