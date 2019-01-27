12 Hottest Photos Of The ‘RENT: Live’ Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe & More

No day but today! ‘RENT: Live’ is going down on Jan. 27. Already obsessed with the cast? Same. Let’s take a look back at some of the hottest photos of the ‘RENT: Live’ cast.

It’s the TV event we’ve all been waiting for — RENT: Live! The live production of the hit Broadway musical premieres Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. on FOX. The cast is absolutely top notch and includes some of the biggest stars. Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Valentina, Kiersey Clemons, Jordan Fisher, Brennin Hunt, Mario, and Brandon Victor Dixon are the incredible cast members taking on the roles we know and love.

These cast members are no stranger to the spotlight. Vanessa rose to fame with High School Musical and has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies over the years. RENT: Live isn’t her first live TV musical. She slayed as Rizzo in FOX’s Grease: Live in 2016. When she’s not working, Vanessa is wowing on red carpets (and at Coachella) in gorgeous looks

Tinashe is well-known in the music industry, and her star continues to rise. She showed off her amazing dance skills during Dancing With the Stars season 27. She may have gotten eliminated early, but she was one of the best celebrity dancers by far! Tinashe has appeared on shows like Two & A Half Men and Empire, but RENT: Live is definitely her breakthrough role. Kiersey Clemons and Valentina also star alongside Vanessa and Tinashe. Kiersey is one of the most talented rising stars in Hollywood, and Valentina is ready to slay in RENT: Live just like she did on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

The men of RENT: Live will make you swoon all day, every day. Jordan, Brennin, Mario, and Brandon are some serious eye candy. They’re not just hot, they’re insanely talented, too! Seriously, these guys are the total package. Check out more photos of the RENT: Live cast in our gallery above!