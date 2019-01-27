Colin Donnell, Laura Benanti & More Celebs Rave Over Epic ‘RENT: Live’ Performances

‘RENT: Live’ is a hit with celebrities! During the epic 3-hour musical event, so many A-list stars weighed about the show. See the best tweets now!

Celebs had some things to say about the biggest musical event of the year! RENT: Live aired Jan. 27, and many of our favorite stars spent their Sunday night watching the live musical. Brandon Victor Dixon’s performance during the show’s reprise of “I’ll Cover You” had all the celebs talking. “Never not blown away by @BrandonVDixon#RentLive #Rent,” Chicago Med star Colin Donnell tweeted. Madam Secretary star Sara Ramirez also tweeted, “@BrandonVDixon THAT’S how it’s done. #RentLive.” Broadway star Laura Benanti absolutely loved RENT: Live. “Listen I know people love to hate on these live musicals but this one is freaking great. #RentLive,” she tweeted. Aaron Tveit, who starred in Grease: Live, also wrote: “Sending so much love to this incredible cast and crew!! #RentLive.”

RENT: Live is the latest live musical event since Jesus Christ Superstar Live. The live TV musicals have become huge hits since Carrie Underwood starred in The Sound of Music Live! in 2013. RENT: Live is the TV production of the hit Broadway musical. The cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Kiersey Clemons, Valentina, Mario, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, and Brennin Hunt. Even though the SAG Awards were on at the same time, many celebrities still tuned in for RENT: Live. There’s just something about watching a live performance.

During the 3-hour show, the original Broadway cast will return to perform the iconic song from the musical, “Seasons Of Love,” with the RENT: Live cast. Idina Menzel, the original Maureen, and Anthony Rapp, the original Mark, posted Instagram photos from the set just days before RENT: Live premiered. Idina also posted a group shot of both casts and crew on Instagram just one day before the show’s big debut.