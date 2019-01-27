Rachel Weisz Stuns On The SAG Awards Red Carpet In Gorgeous Black & Silver Gown

Rachel Weisz is nominated for a supporting role for her part in ‘The Favourite,’ but when she hit the red carpet ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she was the main star in her incredible and alluring gown.

It’s been over a decade since Rachel Weisz, 48, last won a Screen Actors Guild award. With The Favourite star being one of the “favorites” to win at the Jan. 27 ceremony, she made sure she looked phenomenal. Though she was denied at the Golden Globes, losing the Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture award to If Beale Street Could Talk’s Regina King, there was no denying that Rachel looked amazing on the red carpet ahead of the SAGs. Before entering the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, Rachel proved why you can never go wrong with black, especially when you pair it with silver. The metallic band around the waist was so chic, but the silver fringe? Amazing!

The last time Rachel was up for a Screen Actors Guild Award, it was in 2006, for her role in The Constant Gardener. That year, she cleaned up, winning both the Golden Globe, SAG, and Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for portraying Tessa Quayle in the adaptation of the novel by John le Carré. The win established Rachel as a seriously talented actress, and while her filmography has a few comedic roles (The Mummy and its sequel, Fred Claus, Oz the Great and Powerful,) she’s mostly considered a dramatic heavyweight.

So, seeing her in The Favourite, a critically-acclaimed dark comedy, has many reconsidering Rachel – including herself. “I like this kind of comedy — absurd, ridiculous. And that comes quite naturally to me,” she told Vulture in Nov. 2018. “Very broad [comedy] doesn’t — [director Yorgos Lanthimos’s] style of comedy comes very naturally to me. But I’m not a natural comedian, in Saturday Night Live terms.”

“I understand the tone of the absurd, an absurdist funniness is something that … life feels like that to me. It’s my sense of reality,” she added. “I think life is pretty absurd. People behave very absurdly, even when they’re trying to be very serious. The human condition is pretty absurd.”

2018 also saw Rachel welcome her first child with Daniel Craig, 50, a daughter. “She does look very like him,” Rachel said to Stephen Colbert while visiting The Late Show in Nov. 2018, per PEOPLE. “She really does. She does, yeah.” When Stephen asked if this daughter – whose name still remains a mystery – had Daniel’s “steely blue eyes and big shoulders,” Rachel burst out laughing. “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”