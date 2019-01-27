20 Most Revealing SAG Award Dresse Of All-Time: Ariel Winter, Jennifer Aniston & More

The 2019 SAG Awards are almost here, and ahead of the big night, we’re looking back at some of the most revealing dresses ever worn on the red carpet. From plunging gowns to high slits and more, check ’em all out here!

There are bound to be some epic fashion moments when the stars arrive on the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards on Jan. 27 — especially if the years’ past are any indication! One of our favorite SAG Awards looks of all-time has to go to Jennifer Aniston in 2015. The gorgeous actress looked beyond amazing in her olive green dressed, which hugged her figure in all the right places and showed the perfect amount of skin thanks to a majorly plunging neckline. The look allowed Jen to put some cleavage on display, while still remaining super classy and chic as she posed for photos!

And can we talk about how amazing Ariel Winter looked in her sexy ensemble at the show in 2017!? The Modern Family star wore a plunging gold dress, which featured a sheer skirt and slit that crept about halfway up her legs. While the dress was the perfect evening wear, it was also JUST the right amount of sexy, and Ariel totally ruled the night! In 2016, it was Brie Larson who stole the show when it came to sexiness. She wore a blue ensemble that included a slit way up her right side, as well as a cutout on her right shoulder that allowed some cleavage to peek out. SO gorgeous!

We can’t wait to see all the fashion on the red carpet this year, but in the meantime, click through the gallery above to check out more of the sexiest and most revealing SAG Awards dresses of all-time!