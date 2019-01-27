Mariah Carey, Millie Bobby Brown & More Stars Who Wore Short Dresses To The SAG Awards

Red carpets are usually flooded with gorgeous gowns, but some stars opt for less traditional mini dresses instead! See who’s worn a short dress to the SAG Awards!

When you think of a red carpet, you likely picture gorgeous gowns on stunning stars. While that’s certainly an accurate picture, there are some celebs who love to switch it up and wear an unexpected mini dress to awards shows. The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air tonight, Jan. 27, so it’s entirely possible that we’ll see someone will bare their legs on the carpet. But even if everyone rocks a long dress – or a jumpsuit! – there are some really stunning short looks of years past to admire!

Millie Bobby Brown looked perfectly youthful on the red carpet of the 2018 SAG Awards in a Calvin Klein dress. The ensemble was perfect for the 14-year-old actress – from the pink sequins to the small train to the iconic white Converse sneakers, everything about this look screamed “fun!” The Stranger Things star accessorized with a single silver ring and sported a bold pink lip.

Millie’s look was super cute, but there’s other ways to style a mini dress on a red carpet, too. Mariah Carey looked sexy as always in a black one-shoulder dress at the 2014 SAG Awards. She rounded out her look with fishnet tights, black pumps, fingerless gloves and drop earrings. Get clicking through the gallery above to see more celebrities who wore short dresses to the SAG Awards!

The 2019 SAG Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on both TBS and TNT on Sunday, Jan. 27.