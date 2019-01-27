Meek Mill brought down the house as musical guest on ‘SNL’! The rapper performed ‘Going Bad’ & ‘Uptown Vibes’ with his typical lightening speed!

Meek Mill absolutely killed it on SNL. While rapping at breakneck speed, Meek performed renditions of his hits “Going Bad” and “Uptown Vibes”, two songs he seamlessly transition between. On top of that, Meek also brought out the rapper Fabolous for the latter of the two songs. Seriously, we knew Meek would bring the heat, but his performance was incredible. Watch his entire performance below!

We reported earlier how Meek seemed to show his disapproval of Travis Scott performing at this year’s Super Bowl. Taking to Twitter on Dec. 20, he wrote the following message: “For what????” However, he later clarified what he really meant in later tweets. He went on to write, “He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit!” And then he added, “And don’t get it twisted I fuck wit Travis too!”

On top of that, Meek was spotted flirting with Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee on Instagram. After she shared bars from her song on “Truth” and a sexy picture of herself, Meek took to the comments to post a suggestive message to her. He wrote, “You really hot.” Time will tell whether or not this playfully flirting turns into a romance. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from this recent season in our gallery above.