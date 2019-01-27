Margot Robbie Looks Gorgeous In Gold & White CHANEL Gown At SAG Awards

The nominee was absolutely stunning at the 2019 SAG Awards, wearing a gorgeous CHANEL gown that took 100 hours to make. See her head-to-toe look below.

Margot Robbie, 28, really stunned at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, held live from Los Angeles, Calif. Margot is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her film Mary Queen Of Scots. She wore a curve-hugging CHANEL dress that was out of this world sexy. According to the brand, she wore a white and gold “silk crepe dress embroidered with golden glass beads & decorative metallic thread, look 59, from the Paris-New York 2018/19 collection.” The dress took a whopping 100 hours to make! It is flawless!

She carried a CHANEL Clutch and wore jewelry from the brand as well. She wore the “San Marco” earrings in 18K yellow gold, culture pearls, yellow sapphires and diamonds, as well as the “Coco Crush” ring in 18K white and yellow gold and diamonds. She also wore the “My Golden Link” ring, made of 18K yellow gold and diamonds. She looked gorgeous, wearing CHANEL makeup. She wore her hair down, in loose curls and a center part.

Margot’s fashion promoting Mary Queen Of Scots has been stupendous. She wore one of our favorite looks EVER — a polka dot Rodarte gown for the London premiere on December 10, 2018. She looked like a princess! Her SAG Awards look was just as gorgeous!

Margot was also nominated last year, at the 2018 SAG Awards, for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for I, Tonya. Unfortunately, she lost to Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.