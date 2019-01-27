Another red carpet win for Mandy Moore! The ‘This Is Us’ actress seriously impressed with her Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 ensemble – see pics inside!

She owned the red carpet again! This Is Us star Mandy Moore, 34, graced the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 in an absolutely beautiful dress! The actress walked the carpet, as did co-star Chrissy Metz, 38, and other cast-mates from their NBC hit! This Is Us as a cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Mandy walked in a long-sleeve black and silver dress which was floor-length. The dress had a thigh-high slit and a trail that flowed behind her on the carpet. She added extra flare with the off-the-shoulder silver embellished neckline. Mandy rocked dangling earrings, and her hair was put up and back into a ponytail. She kept her neck and hands bare from extra jewelry, as her dress’ entire neckline added that touch of bling!

Her dress cinched at her waist with a thin belt, and the dress hugged Mandy’s curves perfectly. She looked absolutely gorgeous in this dress – we definitely consider it a win!

This wasn’t the only time Mandy has recently stolen the show – she got married to singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith, 33, on Nov. 18, 2018 and wore a Rodarte pink tulle gown doing the aisle! She has shown she’s unafraid to take fashion risks, like wearing a pink wedding dress on her special day! And then, later that night, she changed into a dark gown for her reception. We love how she rejected the tradition of wearing white on her wedding day and chose to wear colors she wanted to, instead!

And before her wedding, Mandy wore a black and gold dress with a plunging neckline at the Emmy Awards. More recently, Mandy impressed at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a long-sleeve, floor-length white dress with cutouts on her stomach. We’re so in love with all of Mandy’s looks and know she’ll keep on wowing us with her fashion!

Check out the gallery above for more beautiful celebrity red carpet looks at the SAG Awards! Other stars beyond Mandy totally aced their red carpet game on Jan. 27!