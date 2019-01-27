Miley Cyrus Gives A Glimpse At Her Sideboob In Open Dress On ‘Date Night’ With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus was rocking quite the sexy look on Jan. 26, when she flaunted some major skin in a black dress for a ‘date night’ with hubby Liam Hemsworth at the 16th Annual G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, proved they’re one of the hottest newlywed couples in Hollywood when they showed off incredible looks for a special “date night” at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 26! Miley took to Instagram to show off two eye-catching pics from the outing. One solo snapshot shows the singer posing in front of a mirror while rocking some serious sideboob in a black sleeveless dress with an open plunging neckline. Another photo shows a flattering close-up of both Miley and Liam, who wore a classic black and white suit and tie, at the event. “Date night ❤️ OUT and ready to party with the MR,” Miley captioned the second photo.

The gala date wasn’t just all for show, though. The lovebirds were at the star-studded event because Liam was one of three Australians being honored for his hard work in the creative arts. Singer Helen Reddy and Game of Thrones production designer Deborah Riley were the other two Australian honorees. Although he decided to walk the red carpet alone, the hunky actor happily met up with his lady love, who slipped into the event through another door, at their table once he was inside the venue, according to Hunter Valley News.

Miley and Liam’s public appearance at the gala is their first together since they were secretly married in a small ceremony at their Franklin, TN home on Dec. 23. Just one night before the gala, Miley stepped out for her first solo public appearance since taking on her new role as a wife at the Miu Miu SHAKO MAKO party in L.A. She looked equally as stunning as she did at the gala in a more casual outfit that consisted of a crop top and jeans.

These two always know how to warm our hearts with their love. We look forward to seeing many more public appearances with Miley and Liam in the new year!