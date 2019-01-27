Liam Hemsworth Thanks ‘Beautiful Wife’ Miley Cyrus At First Event Since Wedding – See Her Reaction

What a heartfelt dedication! Liam Hemsworth thanked ‘beautiful wife’ Miley Cyrus and she reacted in the best way – watch inside!

Just because they had a secret wedding, it doesn’t mean that “We Can’t Stop” singer Miley Cyrus, 26, and her actor husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, don’t want to show their love at all! At the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 26, 2019, Liam was honored for his work and decided to give his new wife a shout out filled with so much love. And Miley responded adorably!

“I’m so lucky to have such great people behind me, you know, and I don’t take it for granted,” Liam began his speech. “I feel very fortunate. Thank you to my beautiful wife,” he said, while the camera panned to Miley. Her mouth dropped and then she smiled, acknowledging the special shout out from her husband! She framed her face showing how proud she is that she’s Liam’s wife!

“You are a sweet, sweet angel,” he continued. “Yeah I love you, you’re great.” Liam then began to thank his parents, and Miley jokingly interrupted, “Tell me more about me!” Liam replied, “I’ll tell you later, I’ll tell you later!” This couple could not get any cuter even if they tried!

Miley had posted on Twitter that she was excited for “date night.” She said, “Mama is OUT and she’s reading to party with the MR.” The night before, Miley enjoyed a night sans Liam at a Miu Miu event for her first public outing since their Tennessee wedding in December! While she didn’t join Liam on the red carpet for the G’Day Gala, Miley showed plenty of support at her table in the audience and cheered on her man!

This couple, that has been together on and off since they filmed young adult romantic film The Last Song, has navigated their 20-something years alongside one another. Their love and dedication to each other through it all has been a beautiful thing to witness, and we can’t wait to see more adorable speeches and dedications in the future! (Plus, maybe a new album from Miley? Thanks!)