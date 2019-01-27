Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Leggiest Look Ever In Dior At SAG Awards

Lady Gaga continues to shine like the star that she is during awards season! See her latest leggy look, at the 2019 SAGs below!

Lady Gaga, 32, was absolutely breathtaking at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27. She looked like an angel in a white Dior gown, with a very bold thigh-high slit. The top was low cut, showing off her cleavage, and a thick band cinched her tiny waist. Lady Gaga’s hair was styled in an updo by her longtime hairstylist and friend Frederic Aspiras. Her amazing dark and dramatic makeup was done by Sarah Tanno. She used Marc Jacobs Beauty products. It was very goth — a nice contrast from her “angelic” outfit.

This would be a very interesting wedding gown — if you have the confidence to pull it off! Gaga has been the darling of awards season. For the first big show of the year, the Golden Globes, she wore a giant Valentino ball gown in a gorgeous periwinkle blue color. She wore Tiffany jewels and was shining bright all night! Some even think she channeled icon Judy Garland.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, she opted for a classic, chic Calvin Klein By Appointment blush gown. This look is definitely more daring and bold. We can’t wait to see what she wears at the Oscars!

It’s crazy to think that two years ago, Lady Gaga was performing the halftime show during the Super Bowl. Now, she’s transitioned into Hollywood’s elite and is continuously being praised for her acting in A Star Is Born! Congrats, Gaga!