Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Surprise Fans At Her Vegas Show With First Live Duet Of ‘Shallow’

We’re high-key freaking out! Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper sang ‘Shallow’ live together for the first time – watch their performance together inside!

Our hopes and dreams have come true: The leads of A Star Is Born Bradley Cooper, 44, and Lady Gaga, 32, have finally performed “Shallow” together live! Jackson Maine and Ally reappeared together again at Gaga’s Enigma residency on Jan. 26 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas.

Gaga joked that she got Bradley in-ear headphones, and he responded that “Jackson never used these!” Bradley sat on a stool while Gaga leaned on his knee, looking up to him. He looked into Gaga’s eyes as he sang the lyrics that she wrote for the film.

Gaga then proceeded to sit at the piano to play the keys. Bradley and Gaga pointed at each other, indicating their appreciation for one another’s talent. Gaga then powerfully started singing her part, “Tell me something, boy.” We’re not crying, you’re crying! During one of the choruses, Bradley sat next to Gaga at the piano and wrapped his arm around her as they harmonized. The crowd, of course, went absolutely wild to see this live for the first time in person.

Both stars have been nominated for the movie all throughout awards season at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and of course, the Academy Awards. Looking forward, both Gaga and Bradley are nominated for the best acting category at the Oscars. While Bradley didn’t get that coveted Best Director nom at the biggest film night of the year, we’re sure he knows how many fans loved the direction he took with the remake. (Including, of course, his biggest fan – Gaga.) If campaigning for the Oscars means more performances at Gaga’s show, please, campaign away!

After seeing Bradley perform the song live, we’d love to see more singing from him in the future – and maybe even a Jackson Maine album? We could only hope! Be sure to watch the whole clip above – warning, you might be overcome with A Star Is Born feels! We need these two to perform this song together again in the future!