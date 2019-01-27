Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized: Actress Reveals She Suffered A Ruptured Ovarian Cyst With Pics From Bed

Kate Beckinsale got her fans’ attention when she took to Instagram on Jan. 26 to share a few pics of herself in a hospital room after she was treated for a ruptured ovarian cyst.

Oh no! Kate Beckinsale, 45, shockingly revealed she suffered from a ruptured ovarian cyst on Jan. 26 when she posted a few Instagram photos from a hospital during treatment. One close-up pic showed the tearful actress with a nasal breathing tube in as she donned a facial expression that seemed to indicate she was in pain, and another showed her from the back while resting in her hospital bed. “Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly❤️,” she captioned the pics.

Kate’s scary hospital visit is especially surprising since she’s known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She previously opened up to SHAPE about it in a 2016 interview. “I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic,” she told the fitness publication. “Hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life. I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

That energy has definitely been showing. Just three days before the hospitalization, Kate looked happy and healthy when she made a special appearance at a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser at an art show in Los Angeles. She was truly a sight to see in a gorgeous silver dress for the event and was all smiles as she posed on the red carpet with various stars, including Gavin Rossdale.

We’re wishing Kate a very speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the spotlight for an event soon!