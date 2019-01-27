Jane Fonda, 81, Is A Stunning, Sparkly Vision In Red At SAG Awards

All hail the iconic — and immortal-looking — Jane Fonda. The ‘Grace & Frankie’ star hit the red carpet ahead of the SAGs, dressed in a crimson gown that glittered like a polished ruby!

Who doesn’t want to look like Jane Fonda does when they’re 81-years-old? The pop culture icon and Grace & Frankie star left people stunned at the 2019 Screen Actor Guild awards on Jan. 27. Ahead of the event at the Shrine Auditorium in LA, Jane showed all the young Hollywood starlets and icons-in-the-making just how it’s done, strutting down the red carpet in a look that turned heads! While walking with her BFF, Lily Tomlin, 79, Jane looks phenomenal. Not only did her blonde hair look vibrant and springy, but the vividly red outfit she wore caught all the light, making her glitter and sparkle as she arrived. On top of that, she paired the outfit with “Emma” heels in gold nappa by Sarah Flint!

Jane wasn’t just at the 25th Annual SAG Awards to land on the best-dressed list. She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Grace Hanson on Netflix’s Grace & Frankie. Oddly enough, she was going up against her co-star in the series, Lily Tomlin, who was also nominated. Alison Brie of GLOW, and Alex Borstein AND Rachel Brosnahan, both from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, were also nominated. Now that we think of it, ever actress nominated in this category was from a streaming series. Not a single conventional television network star got nominated. Wow!

“I feel guilty that it is so much fun,” Jane told Town & Country in Nov. 2018 about working on Grace & Frankie. “I am having so much fun that it is hard to even call it work. I love Lily [Tomlin]. I deeply admire her. I go to work every day with a genius. That’s number one. Number two, I love having a regular job at 81, which is more than I can even believe. I keep pinching myself. I just love having a steady job—going through those studio gates every day is so great. We have a fabulous crew: a lot of women, a lot of people of color; a lot of the directors are women and then the writers are just wonderful.”

As for being 81 and one of the “hottest celebs” today, due to her hit Netflix special, Jane is taking it all in stride. “It is hard to be young, yes. Youth is wasted on the young. I would not want to be young for anything in the world. It is really hard to be young, and it is harder now than ever. Because of the economy—it is really hard to get good jobs. Because the world is in complete chaos and turmoil. Because the young people realize that we are destroying our planet and that they are going to be living through it. I won’t but they will.”