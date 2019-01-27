‘RENT: Live’ Musical: How To Watch The Epic TV Event

‘RENT: Live’ is the musical event you simply can’t miss. So, how do you watch it? There are a number of ways to tune in for this epic musical on FOX! Here’s what you need to know.

Are you excited for RENT: Live? Same. The live musical production of the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is going to be absolutely sensational and an unforgettable musical experience. RENT: Live airs Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. on FOX. You’re going to want to watch this musical live, and we’re going to tell you how to do so. First and foremost, you can watch live on FOX through your TV provider. Just turn on FOX at 8 p.m. and voila!

You can also stream RENT: Live on FOX online. If you don’t have your TV provider login, you can stream 60 minutes for free. After that, you’re going to need a login. If you’re a Hulu fan, you can stream RENT: Live via Hulu with Live TV. If you don’t already have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up for a free trial before the show airs! YouTube TV is also offering a free trial if you don’t have a subscription.

The show will air live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Yes, it is airing live. If you’re living on the west coast, you’re going to have to wait until 8 p.m. PT to watch RENT: Live. But the wait will be so worth it!

RENT: Live stars Jordan Fisher as Mark, Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen, Brennin Hunt as Roger, Tinashe as Mimi, Valentina as Angel, Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins, Kiersey Clemons as Joanne, and Mario as Benny. The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle singing the solo in “Seasons of Love.” The original Broadway cast of RENT will also be making an appearance during the show.