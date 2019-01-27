Gavin Rossdale Reveals How He ‘Moved Forward’ After Gwen Stefani Split & What He’s ‘Focused’ On Now

Gavin Rossdale talked to HL EXCLUSIVELY about how he deals with people bringing up his past & what he’s prioritizing these days!

After splitting with Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale is staying focused on what truly matters these days: his kids and his music. While at the 24th annual LA Art Show opening, Gavin talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how he deals with people bringing up the past and moves forward. “The main thing is being proud,” he told us. “A lot of my past, the good sides of it, is a great legacy of music and so all I just really focus on is trying to do good work. Van Gogh died penniless, nobody bought his paintings, he only had one and a half ears, so I take such inspiration from that, that you can’t lean on people’s appreciation or lack of appreciation. You have to just make whatever work or job you do the best you can do it.”

And when it comes to staying calm amid the chatter in Hollywood and chaos that might involve him, it’s all about priorities. “Being the eye of the storm is I think compartmentalization, I suppose, and prioritization of things that are important,” he went on to say. “So in my life, my kids are important first, my music is important second, and if I find love, that’s right up there with those two.”

We reported earlier how a source close to Gwen told HollywoodLife that she still wants Gavin to be a big part of their kids’ lives despite their divorce. “Gavin is based a lot of the time in London but he does make time to be in L.A. so he can see the kids, he’s still a big part of their lives,” our source told us. “It’s so important to Gwen that her kids continue to have a solid relationship with their dad so she’s very flexible when it comes to sharing time with Gavin, on holidays and all through the year too.”