This is one of our *favourite* Emma Stone looks, yet! See what she’s rocking to the SAG Awards!

Emma Stone looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet at the SAG Awards! She opted for a textured, sparkling, one-shoulder blouse that featured a pussy bow and silk buttons up the front. She paired the intricate top with high-waisted black trousers and a pair of heels. Emma had her dark red locks swept into an updo and showed off her double drop earrings and light makeup. The actress rocked a gorgeous light red lip that perfectly pulled the full look together!

Emma has totally taken over the red carpets this awards season! To kick it off at the Golden Globes, she rocked a light pink, long-sleeve gown that was embellished with crystal throughout. It also had a gorgeous silver belt that was the perfect addition to the look. Then, to the Producer’s Guild Awards, Emma opted for a stunning yellow gown that featured a bright gold, feather-like necklace and a high slit. The Favourite star sat out of this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, but she showed up looking better than ever at the SAGs, that’s for sure!

The actress was nominated for two SAG Awards tonight, for two different projects! Of course, she received a nod for Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her eery portrayal of Abigail Masham. Emma is joined in the category by her co-star Rachel Weisz, who is nominated for the role of Sarah Churchill. Olivia Coleman, who leads the cast as Queen Anne, is nominated in the Best Female Actor in a Leading Role. Then, Emma was nominated for Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her role of Annie Landsberg in Netflix’s Maniac.

Tune in to the SAG Awards at 8 PM ET on TNT or TBS, and mark your calendars for the Oscars on February 24th, where Emma is nominated for Best Supporting Actress!