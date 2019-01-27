Emily Blunt Raves Over John Krasinski In SAG Awards Speech: ‘I’m So Lucky To Be With You’

So adorable! When Emily Blunt won an award at the SAGs on Jan. 27, she made sure she thanked her hunky husband, John Krasinski — watch her full speech here!

Emily Blunt‘s acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27 moved us to tears. And we weren’t alone — her husband, John Krasinski also shed a few tears, and that’s because she totally dedicated her award for her role in A Quiet Place to him. Not only did Emily say how “lucky” she is to have to him her life, but she also revealed how John had “completely pierced” her heart. Swoon!

“I’m so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared. I’m going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would’ve been in major trouble if you hadn’t, so you didn’t really have an option, but thank you. Thank you to our daughters Hazel and Violet, who will have to be at least 45 before they see this film, but they’ll be proud of you nonetheless. Thank you to my whole team,” Emily said during her emotional speech. And when the camera panned to the audience, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. Watch a video of the special moment below.

john krasinski is emily blunt’s biggest fan and it is absolutely the cutest thing. pic.twitter.com/s4A7lKoJHH — mari 89 (@hemsmaddn) January 28, 2019

Will & Grace star Megan Mullally hosted the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 27. Movies like A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite led the movie categories in nominations, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, GLOW and The Handmaid’s Tale filled the small screen categories. It was a night full of major moments, and TK’s speech is one that we’ll never forget.

To see the full list of winners, click here!