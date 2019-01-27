Constance Wu continued her crazy gorgeous fashion game at the SAG Awards, rocking a sexy silver number!

Constance Wu is stunning at the SAG Awards! The actress ditched her bangs from the Critics’ Choice Awards and rocked beachy waves that went perfectly with her strapless silver dress! The Crazy Rich Asians star’s gown featured a brooch on her hip that bunched the fabric in a gorgeous twist on a simple dress. The brooch was a gold leaf, beautifully contrasting the silver material. In addition to her sparkling dress, Constance rocked a silver arm cuff and several rings.

Constance Wu has stunned throughout awards season, during which she’s been nominated six times for her role of Rachel Chu in Crazy Rich Asians. While she hasn’t yet won in her category, she’s definitely winning with her style! The actress rocked a plunging gold gown with detailed shoulders to the Critics’ Choice Awards and had her tresses in a blunt chop and added some bangs! Constance’s Golden Globes look was an all-time fave, that would even have Eleanor impressed. She wore a princess-like gown with an almost-sheer, structure bodice and a nude tulle skirt with an orange bow.

Tonight at the SAGs, Constance and her CRA cast is nominated for Best Ensemble. The cultural impact of the Best Ensemble win for the Crazy Rich Asians cast would be huge, as it was the first, all-Asian cast to lead a Hollywood film in 25 years! However, they face some stiff competition with from the ensemble casts of BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born also nominated in the category. Surprisingly, this is Crazy Rich Asians‘ only nomination of the night.

