Chrissy Metz wowed yet again on the red carpet! See her stunning blue and black dress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards inside!

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, 38, put her best foot forward at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 on Jan. 27! She already stunned at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier in the month, and she definitely did not disappoint this time around, either! Walking the red carpet for her nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, the actress who brought Kate Pearson to life showed that she’s continuously one to watch for awards season fashion!

Chrissy wore a floor-length dress, with a black base and blue tulle over top. The blue part of the gown flowed around Chrissy as she walked and posed at the award show. The dress framed her neck with a beautiful bow. She accessorized by wearing minimal jewelry and finished her look with dark nail polish. Chrissy wore a peachy pink lipstick and gloss, and had a vibrant pink blush on her cheeks. The star wore her hair up, with a slight poof and bulled back, and held a black clutch in her hand for her belongings. Her shoes were not visible with the length of her dress, but we’re sure they were perfect!

The actress already showed off her red carpet wins at other award shows in the past year – Chrissy rocked a flowing, off-the-shoulder, embellished long-sleeve red dress at the Golden Globes 2019, and an emerald green one-shoulder dress at the Emmy Awards 2018.

Hopefully at this carpet, Chrissy avoided drama! As you might remember, at the Golden Globes, Chrissy allegedly called Glow actress Alison Brie, 36, a “b*tch.” She denied it afterwards on Twitter. “It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think, much less run a story that was completely fabricated,” the star said. “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.”

We’re excited to continue seeing Chrissy strut her stuff at more award shows in the future! As for now, be sure to check out other celebrities rocking the SAG Awards red carpet this year!