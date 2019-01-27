Rachel Brosnahan & More Celebs Getting Ready for the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019

We saw sneak peeks of celebs getting ready for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27! See some of the best getting ready pics inside!

While we love watching the award show red carpets, there’s something even more fun about seeing behind-the-scenes content, too! Seeing people get all glammed up, going from just normal beautiful to over-the-top beautiful? We can’t get enough! We’re curious about how they get transformed, and love it when we see the makeover process! Stars have been sharing how they get ready for award shows, sometimes with magazines producing a video, and sometimes they’re just sharing on their own social media! The Screen Actors Guild Awards were no different, with celebrities giving us the content we deserve.

This Is Us actress Mackenzie Hancsicsak, 11, who is nominated for Ensemble in a Drama Series, got ready with HollywoodLife on Instagram Stories! The young star shared that she used YouTube artist 19-year-old James Charles‘ palette for the awards! The actress wore her hair in a chic, curly ponytail, and had on some bright blue eyeshadow! She waved while sitting in the car before heading over to the big event! She sang along to 21-year-old Camila Cabello’s song “Consequences” while getting all glammed up. Her co-star, Sterling K. Brown, 42, who is nominated for Male Actor in a Drama Series for the same show, went live on Instagram before hitting up the carpet on his own account!

Rachel Brosnahan, 28, who is nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, shared on her social media how she got her skin ready for the SAG Awards! The behind-the-scenes info included a selfie of Rachel with her “skin saving queen” Joanna Vargas! Rachel thanked Joanna for her pre-SAG Awards “glow!”

Be sure to check out the gallery above for photos of celebrities on the Jan. 27 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet! We can’t wait to see everyone walk the red carpet this year in their gorgeous outfits, accessories, and shoes!