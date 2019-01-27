Beyoncé Goes Braless In Sexy Red Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots – See Pics

Beyoncé once again had people amazed with her beauty when she took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to post sizzling pics in a red velvet blazer dress with pearls attached, and matching thigh-high boots.

Beyoncé, 37, was a gorgeous vision in red in a few new Instagram pics she posted on Jan. 27, and fans were truly captivated by her beauty! In the snapshots, the singer flaunted some serious sideboob when she went braless in a red velvet blazer dress covered in white pearls. She also wore matching thigh-high boots that showed off her toned legs. In one pic, she accessorized the look by holding a gold-colored Chanel purse, and gave off a fierce facial expression, as only she can do!

These pics aren’t the only ones the mother-of-three has been posting lately. On Jan. 26, she shared some different photos of herself in a light pink jumpsuit with black polka dots, and on Jan. 24, she shared some that showed her wearing a colorful figure-flattering striped shirt and pants. Just like with many of her pics, Bey didn’t leave captions, but with such breathtaking beauty, she really doesn’t need them!

Beyoncé’s beautiful photos and amazing talent prove she’s quite the gem, and it seems like her adorable seven-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, could be following in her footsteps! The proud mom recently posted a side by side pic of herself as a kid and Blue Ivy now, on Instagram, and they looked just like twins. “Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up,” Beyoncé captioned the incredible pic.

We definitely wouldn’t mind another Beyoncé in the making, so we look forward to seeing how Blue Ivy continues to grow!