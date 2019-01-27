SAG Best Beauty: Hair & Makeup Successes On Amy Adams, Lady Gaga & More

It was a beautiful night, indeed! See pics of the best hair and makeup looks from the SAG Awards red carpet below!

Held live on Jan 27 from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif, the SAG Awards was a star-studded affair. Melissa McCarthy, Emily Blunt, Mandy Moore and Elisabeth Moss were just some of the major celebs on the red carpet. All of the ladies looked gorgeous but here are some of the standout beauty looks!

Amy Adams, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Sharp Objects and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Vice, was tressed by TRESemmé Celebrity Stylist John D. She wore her red hair in a chic updo. Her makeup was pretty, with defined eyes and neutral lips to complement her strapless black dress.

Amanda Brugel, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Handmaid’s Tale, looked amazing, with hair styled by TRESemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan. Celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson styled actress Yara Shahidi using the NEW Suave Professionals for Natural Hair collection. Emily Cheng did Yara’s makeup. Emma Stone‘s hair was styled by Mara Roszak, who used Suave Professionals. Lucy Boynton was also styled using Suave, by Jenny Cho.

Ashley Streicher used Tangle Teezer’s Original Brush and The Ultimate Detangler on Mandy Moore. Stylist Bobby Eliot used TANGLE TEEZER’s Thick and Curly brush on Julia Garner — a perfect fit for her texture! Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend created the look for The Favourite nominee Rachel Weisz. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel nominee Rachel Brosnahan‘s hair was styled by Owen Gould using Dove Hair products. Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan looked stunning thanks to Clariss Rubenstein, who used Dove.

The show’s host Megan Mullally looked gorgeous with Lasify Lash Extensions, applied by celeb makeup artist Matthew Van Leeuwen. Actress Glenn Close, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, was timeless thanks to hairstylist Brant Mayfield, who used Leonor Greyl.