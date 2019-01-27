Valerie and Esther butt heads over Daniel in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 27 episode of ‘Berlin Station.’ Esther stresses to Valerie that this is a ‘turning point’. Watch now!

Valerie (Michelle Forbes) and Esther (Mina Tander) have some things they need to discuss, specifically about Daniel. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 27 episode, the CIA’s chief of Station for Berlin walks up to Esther to have a little chat. “You sent a German field agent into Russia to look for a CIA officer, my officer, without telling me?” Valerie asks Esther point-blank. Esther doesn’t waste any time firing back, “I gave you every chance to help you locate and recover Daniel. You shut me out.” Esther had to take matters into her own hands. She’s desperate to find Daniel.

Valerie’s not done yet, though. She tells Esther that her “good intentions probably jeopardized his recovery.” Esther says that she gave her support, and then they were both blindsided. “This is the turning point,” Esther continues. “This is where we pivot. From now on, good luck getting anyone in Europe to listen to a damn thing you say.” That’s when Esther walks away.

The Jan. 27 episode synopsis reads: “Daniel (Richard Armitage) and Hector (Rhys Ifans) find themselves needing to escape a tricky situation to meet Frost (Richard Jenkins) for an exfil. Torres (Ismael Cruz Córdova) fights to maintain his cover and give his allies a leading edge.” Berlin Station season 3 airs Sundays on EPIX. The season finale is set to air Feb. 17.