Bella Thorne Flashes Her Underwear Under Totally Sheer Pink Pants — Pic

News Writer & Reporter

Bella Thorne was a dazzling sight to see when she flaunted her underwear under a pink outfit that included see-through pants during her appearance at the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series in Florida on Jan. 26.

Bella Thorne, 21, wasn’t afraid to show off her underwear when she stepped out looking pretty in pink at the third annual Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida on Jan. 26. The gorgeous actress wore a white tube top under a sheer pink long-sleeved shirt and matching sheer pink pants that let her panties peek through. She topped the eye-catching look off with a pink hat over her long hair.

In addition to Bella and her amazing outfit. the horse racing event brought out many other high-profile celebs, including Snoop Dogg and DJ Mark Ronson, who provided entertainment. At one point during the festivities, Bella posed for pics with Snoop and looked like she was having quite a fun time.

Although she turned heads in her feminine pink look at the World Cup, it wasn’t the first time Bella wore a see-through outfit. On Jan. 25, she took to Instagram to post a sexy makeup-free pic of herself wearing a tight black see-through turtle neck top with no bra underneath, and it definitely got her fans’ attention! The young star is known for being confident in her own body and flaunting a lot of skin whenever she feels in the mood to do so and we love her for it.

We’re excited to see what other appearances Bella has in store for 2019. Between her event outfits and Instagram pics, she always knows how to make a lasting impression!