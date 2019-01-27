See Pics
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter Stuns In Tight Jumpsuit To Celebrate Friend’s Birthday With BF Levi Meaden – Pics

News Writer & Reporter

Ariel Winter looked stunning when she posed for fun pics in a figure-flattering jumpsuit on Jan. 26 as she celebrated fellow actor and friend, Joe Kaprielian’s 21st birthday with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

Ariel Winter, 20, looked fantastic while taking some playful pics with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, and friend, Joe Kaprielian, during Joe’s 21st birthday celebration on Jan. 26, and we’re loving it! The talented actress, who wore a black and white jumpsuit for the party, took to Instagram to share the various hilarious snapshots and they definitely proved it was a time to remember! In one pic, Ariel and Levi can be seen in an adorable cuddling pose, and in another, Ariel wore funny glasses that had eyebrows and a nose attached as she posed alongside Joe.

“When you see the zankou chicken on the left turn right, and then you’ll be in Marina Del RAH😁
Happy 21st🎂 Love you always ❤️ couldn’t ask for a better day 1 best friend🤴🏻,” the Modern Family star captioned the pics.

In addition to witnessing the great time the trio seemed to be having, fans couldn’t help but notice Ariel seemed to flaunt a trimmer figure in the new pics, and they took the time to leave some nice comments. “You lost weight! Looking fabulous!” one fan wrote. “Your body is looking amazing 🔥👏😊,” another comment read. “omg she looks good,” a third fan said.

Back in Dec., it was revealed that Ariel lost an impressive 10 pounds after sticking to regular workout routines, which she often shared on her Instagram page. The brunette beauty has expressed confidence in her body both before and after weight loss, which has been truly inspirational for her fans, so it’s great to know that through their kind comments, they’re embracing her different looks as well!