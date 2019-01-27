We love this stunning red head! Amy Adams looks gorgeous at the Screen Actors Guild Awards!



Amy Adams was sleek and chic at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with her hubs, Darren Le Gallo, on her arm! The Vice actress rocked a strapless black gown with a peplum bodice, that featured an oversized sequin belt. The neckline of Amy’s gown was ruffled, while the skirt of the gown was sleek and simple. She accessorized with Platinum by Cartier High Jewelry earrings with spinels, onyx and diamonds and a High Jewelry bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum. Amy pulled her red locks into an elegant updo.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Amy opted for a bright teal gown that showed off her curves with a cleavage-baring neckline. The actress was of course compared to Ariel from The Little Mermaid for her fashion choice, and we couldn’t have agreed more! The bombshell redhead is nominated in two categories this evening for two different projects! Amy is nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries for her role as Camille in Sharp Objects, as well for Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Vice. Christian Bale, who plays the lead role of Dick Cheney, is also nominated for Best Male Actor In A Leading Role from the film. In Vice, Amy plays the real-life role of Lynne Cheney. While she has received great recognition for the role, she called it one of her “biggest challenges” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It presented an amazing challenge, and that’s something that always excites me: thinking I might fail,” she said.

Amy was recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress In A Supporting Role. The award will be presented on Feb. 24. You can watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight on TBS or TNT at 8 PM ET!