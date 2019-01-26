The Game Says He Would ‘Make Frosted Flakes’ For Kylie Jenner After Rapping About Kim Kardashian

The Game continued to capture the interest of KarJenner family fans when another preview of an upcoming track contained lyrics about the rapper making cereal for Kylie Jenner.

The Game‘s upcoming LP, Born To Rap, seems to be giving more than one shout-out to the KarJenner family! After making headlines for previewing a song that contained explicit lyrics about having sex with Kim Kardashian, it turns out the 39-year-old rapper also seems to rap about Kim’s little sis Kylie Jenner, 21, on the same track. In another video that was posted to Twitter, more lyrics can be heard from the wild Kim-related song and in them, The Game talks about making cereal for Kylie. “Her sister made a billion in makeup / I used to make her frosted flakes when she wakes up,” he could be heard saying while reciting the song in the video.

If The Game did indeed make Kylie cereal, we can bet it was without milk! The makeup mogul took to Twitter last Sept. to post about how she was eating cereal with milk for the first time and called it a “life changing” experience.

Since that’s two of the six KarJenners mentioned in one track from The Game’s highly anticipated release, we’re thinking the song is definitely an ode to Kim and her famous family. No titles for the new song have been released yet, but we can’t wait to find out what else the gutsy artist dished about on it. This wasn’t the first time he mentioned the KarJenners in a song, though. In 2016’s “Sauce”, The Game shockingly rapped about having sex with “three Kardashians”.

In addition to the new catchy lyrics about Kim and Kylie, The Game’s upcoming LP will feature a lineup of impressive artists, including Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, Migos and more.

The Game says he used to make Kylie Jenner “Frosted Flakes” when she woke up. 💀💀💀💀. pic.twitter.com/1Bp1aI2eVH — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 26, 2019

We’ll be on the lookout for more previews of The Game’s tracks! With all the attention the new LP is already getting, we can bet it will be a hit once it’s finally released!