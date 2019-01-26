The Game Rapped About Being ‘Happy’ For Kim & Kanye 7 Yrs. Before Raunchy Lyrics About Her

The Game shocked everyone when he included a NSFW lyric about Kim Kardashian in a clip for a new song, but it turns out, things were VERY different in the lyrics for his 2012 song, ‘Heaven’s Arms’!

The Game‘s upcoming new song may have explicit sexual lyrics about Kim Kardashian, 38, in it, but the 39-year-old rapper had quite the different tune back in 2012, when he rapped about Kim and her hubby Kanye West, 41, in his song, “Heaven’s Arms”! “Kanye with Kim now, I’m happy for that n*gga/ Disrespect him or his wifey, I’ll slap you for that n*gga,” some of the lyrics for the seven-year-old tune read.

The bromance vibe between The Game and Kanye in those lyrics didn’t quite show up in the “How We Do” crooner’s new track for his upcoming LP entitled Born To Rap, which was shared in a preview by The Game’s assistant, on Jan. 24. “I held Kim Kardashian by her throat ni**a/I made her swallow my kids until she choked ni**a/I should apologize, ’cause ‘Ye my folks ni**a/This for all my Vicelords and locs, ni**a,” the wild lyrics for the yet unnamed song, said.

If you’re thinking those words could be a tad inappropriate, even for a song, where an artist enjoys freedom of speech, you’re not alone! The Game’s friends warned him about the consequences he could endure from Kanye and/or those close to him if he kept such raunchy lyrics, but the hitmaker stuck to his guns, according to TMZ. We’re not sure if the lyrics were derived from an experience that happened between The Game and Kim, or if they were just made up, but they’re certainly causing waves, and the song isn’t even out yet!

KANYE TWEETS, ARRIVING SHORTLY. 😂📱⏳ The Game Diss Kanye West By Saying Kim Kardashian Topped Him Off! Lyrics: ⬇️ I held Kim Kardashian by the throat ni*ga, I made her swallow my kids until she choked ni*ga pic.twitter.com/nnUHUPtuGS — SFTY (@SFTYMag) January 25, 2019

The Game in 2012: “Kanye with Kim now, I’m happy for that nigga⁰Disrespect him or his wifey, I'll slap you for that nigga” The Game in 2019: “I held Kim Kardashian by her throat…I made her swallow my kids until she choked” That man is a lame. — VANS (@mrvans7) January 25, 2019

Kim and Kanye have been quiet about the new track so far, but since they’re both known for publicly expressing their views about many different topics, we wouldn’t be surprised if they decide to comment soon.