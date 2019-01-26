They love the same dinner spot! Sofia Richie & Scott Disick hit up Nobu in Malibu just two days after Kourtney Kardashian went for dinner on a date!

Just two nights after Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star Kourtney Kardashian, 39, ate at Nobu Malibu with a mystery man on Jan. 23, Sofia Richie, 20, and boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, ate there too! The sushi spot has been a favorite among the Kardashian clan, as they’ve eaten there on their reality show, as well. Luckily there were no awkward run-ins, since they all ate there a couple of days apart!

Scott drove his younger girlfriend to dinner, and Sofia’s outfit was stunning for their date night out! She wore mid-rise, skin-tight black leather pants. She tucked in a grey top to define her waist and topped a black jacket over it to complete the look and keep warm. She framed her face with a center-part and let her shoulder-length hair loose. Sofia rocked silver hoop earrings and a peachy lip gloss color. Scott also wore a grey and black outfit, and kept his look super low-key for dinner with his girlfriend.

Since this couple has had many ostentatious dates and outings, you might be wondering what Scott will do for Sofia this upcoming Valentine’s Day. According to a source who’s close to Sofia, she doesn’t want anything too over-the-top and would rather just spend time with her boyfriend!

“As nice as it would be to receive extravagant and lavish gifts, it’s more meaningful to Sofia to spend quality time alone with Scott,” our source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia would love to enjoy a weekend getaway with Scott for a few days somewhere exotic or on a beach to get away from it all and just relax.”

We’re sure with the likelihood of them running into their exes and familiar faces in Los Angeles, it would make them want to go somewhere more private and intimate for the holiday for love. We’ll likely hear about what Scott ends up doing, and we’ll see if he decided to go through with Sofia’s desire for the special holiday – to just spend time with her number one.