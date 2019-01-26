Pauly D Trying to Find A Life Partner As He Embarks On New Dating Series With Vinny

Pauly D is ready to fall in love! The ‘Jersey Shore’ star has been excited about the prospect of finding someone special on ‘Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny’, his upcoming MTV dating competition show with Vinny Guadagnino.

Pauly D, 38, wants to settle down in romance, and he’s open to the possibility of finding his future life mate on his upcoming MTV dating show, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny! The show will be a dating competition series that Pauly will run with his Jersey Shore castmate, Vinny Guadagnino, 31, and it will consist of 20 eligible ladies competing for the affection of the two single stars while trying to avoid the elimination rounds. Pauly, who previously dated Aubrey O’Day, and Vinny will also have to impress their potential romantic partners in the series to try and get closer to the ultimate perfect match.

“Pauly D is trying to find his life partner which is why he decided to do this new dating show with Vinny,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He is so excited to try and find her and start this journey, especially with his best friend Vinny by his side.”

Although Pauly is ready for the action, it looks like there will be a special twist. As if dating wasn’t already hard enough, the ladies on the show will have to keep up with Pauly as he continues to perform most nights for his Las Vegas residency. They’ll also have to keep up with Vinny’s faithfulness to his Keto diet. Despite the potential challenges, Pauly’s ready for whatever he may encounter. “Pauly is loving life as a DJ and is really focused on work, however, he really is ready to settle down if the person is right,” the source continued.

Filming for Pauly and Vinny’s version of Double Shot at Love was just approved by MTV, according to Deadline, and will be produced by SallyAnn Salsano, who also produced the original Jersey Shore as well as many of its spinoffs, including Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It will premiere later this year.