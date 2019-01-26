Miley Cyrus Shows Off Toned Abs In Crop Top At First Public Event Since Marrying Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus flaunted her rock-hard abs and bohemian fashion sense at a party in Los Angeles – see pics inside!

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer Miley Cyrus, 26, had a fun solo night out sans new actor husband Liam Hemsworth, 29! The former Hannah Montana star attended the Miu Miu ‘SHAKO MAKO’ party on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles, California for a night of business and fashion! It was her first public event since marrying her longtime partner, and we think she nailed her outfit!

Miley stunned in a turtleneck cream-toned crop top with vertical panels and geometric cutouts. Her abs were on full display due to her cropped shirt paired with her ankle mid-rise blue denim jeans. Miley accessorized her look with bangle bracelets on each of her wrists, and walked the carpet in silver and black velcro sneakers. The singer rocked hoop and stud earrings, too. She slicked her hair back and wore blue-silver eyeshadow and a pinky-peach lip gloss.

While there were rumors circulating that Miley and Liam got married in a secret ceremony in Dec. 2018 due to an upcoming pregnancy, Miley shot down those rumors soon after they surfaced. Clearly, there’s no bump visible on Miley as of late January! The singer looked as toned and fit as ever!

Speaking of Miley and Liam, the singer had recently celebrated her husband’s existence on his 29th birthday on Jan. 13! “Put simply I love YOU unconditionally,” Miley shared in a lengthy and loved-up birthday dedication. “In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love thru all circumstances. I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn’t be building walls but bridges… I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute together in the future. You and me baby… let’s take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of LOVE. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life.” How sweet?!

We can’t wait to see more of Miley’s gorgeous looks on the carpet in the future – maybe she’ll bring her hubby along next time!