Kim Kardashian Vs. Kendall Jenner: Which Sister Is The Queen Of Sexy Red Carpet Looks?

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are red carpet icons! These sisters have wowed in a number of hot red carpet looks over the years. Let’s take a look at their sexiest outfits ever!

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 23, always slay every red carpet they walk. They have rocked a variety of looks on the red carpet, and many have become some of the most iconic moments in all of style. Kendall is definitely a risk taker on the red carpet. She’s not afraid to show a little (okay, more like a lot) of skin.

Kendall hit the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in a gorgeous and super sexy sheer dress. She went totally braless while wearing the tiered white gown. The only thing underneath the sheer dress was her nude underwear! Just hours before the red carpet, Kendall sizzled in another sheer look. She bared her breasts in the see-through green dress at the Chopard Secret Night party. The look gave off major 2017 Met Gala vibes, when Kendall rocked a naked dress that bared her butt!

Kendall definitely has the sheer look down pat, and her big sister is constantly wowing in different looks on the red carpet. Kim loves to switch things up and keep us all on our toes. At one event, she’ll be rocking a simple cutout gown, and then she’ll be slaying a sparkling mini dress at the next. Kim is all about the glam when it comes to her red carpet outfits. She made jaws hit the floor when she stepped out at the 2018 Met Gala in a sequined gold gown. The year before, she wowed in a simple but sexy off-the-shoulder gown. What a difference a year makes! Take a look at more of Kim and Kendall’s sexiest red carpet looks (so far) in our gallery above!