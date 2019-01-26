Exclusive
Khloe Kardashian’s Sisters ‘Worried’ About Her Cryptic Messages, Fear She’s Still ‘Hurting’ Over Tristan’s Cheating

Khloe Kardashian's Sisters React Cryptic Messages
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian’s been posting some very troublesome quotes on her Instagram page the past few days and it’s got everyone worried about her — especially her sisters. Here’s why.

Is Khloe Kardashian, 34, still struggling to get over the pain of being betrayed by Tristan Thompson? Judging by the quotes she’s been posting on Instagram lately it sure seems that way. On Jan 23 she shared a long message about hurts “you won’t get over.” Then she followed that up with a quote about how she wishes she “had the time for the nervous breakdown I deserve.” Sounds like KoKo is really going through it again, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe isn’t admitting to any pain — and that’s what’s really got her sisters worried.

“Khloe insists that she’s just sharing things she thinks will help others, that not every quote should be taken so literally but her sisters are concerned she’s not being totally honest,” says the source. “Khloe has a history of stuffing down her feelings and putting a happy face on things, even when she’s falling apart inside, so it’s no wonder her sisters are worried. But there’s not a lot they can do when she won’t admit she’s hurting. They’re just trying to support her the best they can and let her know how much she’s loved.” Awe, we’re so happy Khloe has such a strong support system standing by her, she really is lucky.

Of course when it comes to standing by the ones she loves Khloe is the definition of ride or die. Not only did she take Tristan, 24, back after he was busted cheating on her, she’s even getting behind her bother-in-law’s rumored run for President. Or at least it seemed that way when she shared pics wearing a “Kanye for President” hat. ‘Ye hasn’t officially announced his plans to run for the highest office but we’re sure if he does Khloe and the whole Kar-Jenner clan will back him. That’s just how they roll!