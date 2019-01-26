‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Slams Haters After Revealing Baby Lux Isn’t Vaccinated

Kailyn Lowry is hopping on the controversial bandwagon of parents not vaccinating their kids, and is standing by her decision among the backlash — see her reasoning (and the CDC’s) here.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 26, revealed that she hasn’t vaccinated her 1-year-old son Lux on Jan. 24, to Twitter’s horror. “Lux is 18 months and he is not vaccinated. He hasn’t ever really been sick, and for me, I just think the more research that I do, and the more educated I’ve become, I just don’t vaccinate him,” Kailyn said on the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “You’re a parent, you know what’s best for your child, and I’m not here to judge.” And she means it, as she added that she didn’t care that her ex-husband Javi Marroquin was likely bringing his son Lincoln to get a flu shot, per the request of his girlfriend Lauren Comeau. However, Kailyn confessed to feeling “ignorant” for letting doctors vaccinate her firstborn, Isaac (Kailyn welcomed him when she was just 18 years old).

A day later and Kailyn is sticking by her argument as her critics (and there are many) popped off in her Twitter mentions. “I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family,” the MTV star told In Touch Weekly. As a wink to the haters, she added, “People don’t love everything I do but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids and other parents know what’s best for theirs.”

As Kailyn said, there were many people who certainly didn’t “love” her choice to be anti-vaccines. “My problem isn’t with your choice to not vaccinate, it’s that you’re endorsing false information about vaccines and autism on your podcast that reaches many young women and mothers. Netflix documentaries and google are not reliable sources for medical info,” one fan tweeted, referring to how Kailyn’s podcast co-host claimed she found “links from the MMR vaccine to autism” after researching. Another fan added, “I just hope that when people say they’ve ‘done research’ that they mean clinical trials and not mommy blogs. There are more dangerous chemicals in a chicken nugget than a vaccine 🤷🏼‍♀️.” Clearly, it’s a touchy issue, as Kailyn still prompted fellow anti-vaccine moms to chime in as well.

By not vaccinating your child than having them around other children you're putting those kids at risk..where we live if your child isn't vaccinated hey can not go to school — lisaseal (@lisaseal20) January 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that “any vaccine preventable disease can strike at any time in the U.S.; all of these diseases still circulate either in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world,” and the United States-specific diseases include whooping cough, chickenpox, Hib (which can cause meningitis), and influenza. These diseases, all preventable with vaccines, “can range from mild to severe and life-threatening” and can cause “outbreaks (clusters of cases in a given area),” the government organization reported.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has even declared a state of emergency on Jan. 25 over a measles outbreak in Clark County, as there have been 30 confirmed cases of affected individuals — 26 of them were not immunized, according to the Seattle Times.