Julia Michaels Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: New Music With Selena Gomez, EP Promo & More

What a week it’s been for Julia Michaels! The singer, 25, dropepd a new five-song EP on Jan. 24 called Inner Monologue Part 1. As with most new musical projects, Julia documented and promoted the release on her Instagram! She did an excellent job with stirring up buzz amongst fans and getting everyone psyched for her music, so we decided to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Julia kicked off her week by sharing the dates for her headline tour! Her first show will be in Lake Buena Vista, FL on March 4. She’ll travel around the United States and wrap up the tour in Cleveland on May 10. A few days later, she shared a clip from her opening track, “Anxiety.” This may have been her most anticipated track off the EP as it featured Selena Gomez.

The song marked the first musical project Selena was attached to since her appearance on “Taki Taki” from Sept. 2018. Julia got into more detail about how the song came to be when she premiered it on Apple Music. “I was writing with Scott Harrison, Patrick and I basically was just like I kind of want to talk about these sort of things that I deal with on a daily basis. Not just anxiety but the fear of missing out and sort of wanting to do things but never actually like having the ability to go through with anything that you want to do. So we wrote Anxiety and I sent it to Selena,” the hitmaker explained.

“And, I was like I think it’d be really awesome to have a song with two women on it that struggle with the same thing, that are talking about something other than two women fighting for a guy’s attention. Or something like that,” Julia added. “It’s almost like a female empowerment song without it being a female empowerment song. It’s us saying hey we have anxiety and we’re okay with it. And she was like I am so into this, I love this so much.”

A couple days later, Julia made a major announcement on her Instagram – she was releasing the EP a day early! She continued to tease it, and even shared a clip of Niall Horan playing part of her closing track “What A Time” (which the former One Direction member was featured on). Rounding out the week was her EP cover and another shot of her with a caption thanking her fans for their support.

